Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead Inside A Gurdwara In Canada

New Delhi, Jun 19: Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by two youths in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Canada, officials here said on Monday.

The unidentified youths shot Nijjar, a designated terrorist, inside the premises of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was the head, at Surrey at 8:27 pm (local time) on Sunday, they said. (Agencies)