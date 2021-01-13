Keylong freezes at minus 11.4 degrees, mainly dry & sunny weather in HP

SHIMLA : The district headquarter Keylong of Lahaul Spiti froze at minus 11.4 degrees last night however it was mainly dry & Sunny in the state.

The Mercury plunged by one degree below normal at Keylong as Minimum temperature was at minus 11.4 degree Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur was at minus 2.6 degrees, Mandi and Bhuntar in Kullu 0.1 degrees, Sundernagar 0.2 degrees and Solan 0.9 degrees.

Tourist resort Manali in Kullu one degree, Chamba 1.7 degrees, Kangra 2.2 degrees, Palampur 2.5 degrees, Dharamshala 3.6 degrees, Una 5.2 degrees, Hamirpur, Shimla and Nahan in Sirmaur 5.7 degrees each, Ponta Sahib and Bilaspur six degree. Tourist resort Kufri seven degrees and Dalhousie 7.6 degrees.

The border and along the bank of rivers the dense fog formed in isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi district, No respite likely to be there from the fog conditions for next three to fours during the morning hours.

The Met Office forecast mainly dry weather in the state during next 24 hrs. (AGENCIES)