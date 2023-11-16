Key militant launch commander killed in Uri: Army

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 16 : Army today said that security forces have eliminated key launch commander Bashir Ahmad Malik in an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

Malik and another militant were killed yesterday in a joint operation, codenamed ‘Operation Kali’, by the Army and Police along the LoC.

The Commanding Officer of 8-Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Colonel Raghav described the killing of Malik as a major success. “The salient aspect of this operation is the neutralization of Bashir Ahmed Malik, one of the two terrorists killed. He was an important cog in the Pakistan-enabled cross border terrorism Jammu and Kashmir. He was an important terrorist launch commander for terror organisations from Leepa in the North to the areas in PoJK, opposite Rajouri in the South,” he said. Click here to watch video

The CO said that Malik has enabled infiltration of countless militants across the LoC, which has resulted in the loss of lives of many Indian citizens, both in and out of the uniform.

“His neutralization is a major blow dealt by us to the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and its sympathizers and supporters. The repeated infiltration attempts through the same area in the Uri sector displays the desperation of our adversary to push more terrorists into the Kashmir valley to spoil the prevailing peace and tranquility. We have a robust Line of Control security grid and on a high vigil. The Indian Army is well prepared to defeat any such infiltration attempts and we will not let the enemy succeed with his devious designs,” he added.

He said that the operation was launched on specific intelligence output regarding the likelihood of infiltration across LoC in Uri sector.

“The weather during the operation was inclement and the area of this operation was treacherous in terms of terrain. At around 08:30 am on 15th November, suspicious movement of terrorists was spotted and continuously tracked by our own surveillance grid and at 08:50 am, the infiltrating terrorists were observed crossing Line of Control and were engaged by own teams with heavy volume of fire,” he said.

“The terrorists retaliated to own fire and in the ensuing gunfight during the initial contact, one of the terrorists was neutralized. Once the firing stopped, the area was kept under constant surveillance and sanitized. Thereafter, deliberate search of the area was undertaken. During the search of the area, contact was established with the second terrorist, who was hiding in the area and he was subsequently neutralized,” he said.

“Post culmination of the physical search of the area, this operation has resulted in neutralization of two terrorists, whose mortal remains have been recovered; however, there may be more terrorist casualties who could be on the other side of the Line of Control. We did not cross the Line of Control. The other recoveries included war like stores encompassing two AK series rifles, two pistols, 4 Chinese hand grenades, ammunition along with medicines, eatables, Pak currency Rs 2630 and Pakistan National identity Card. Op Kali is a testimony of the synergy between the security and the intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir and is also a mark of professionalism, courage, selfless service and valour of our soldiers,” he added.