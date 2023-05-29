Keanu Reeves performs with his band Dogstar after 20 years

Los Angeles, May 29: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made a rare stage appearance as he joined his band Dogstar for a gig at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

The “John Wick” star played bass with the band for the first time in public in more than 20 years.

Reeves said his bandmate Robert Mailhouse was “super supportive” ahead of the show.

“He was like, ‘Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there”,” the actor told San Francisco Chronicle.

Dogstar was formed in 1991 after Reeves and Mailhouse became friends. Reeves serves as the band’s bassist and backup vocalist while Mailhouse is a drummer and percussionist.

In 1992, Gregg Miller joined the band as the lead guitarist and vocalist. He left in 1995 and Bret Domrose came on board as a guitarist and vocalist.

Reeves recently revealed that the band is also working on a new album.

“I think all three of us just said, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, let’s make a record’,” the actor told Billboard magazine.

On the film front, Reeves’ last big screen release was “John Wick: Chapter 4”. The makers revealed last week that the fifth part in the action franchise is in early development. (PTI)