KCPS students attend Global Virtual Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Students of KC Public Schools took part in Global Virtual Conference on ‘Identity and Belonging’, organised by Generation Global, a Tony Blair Foundation.

About 15 students including Parimita Bhushan, Reeya Rehan, Sanjali Suri, Tanisha Gupta, Molly Jain, Samya Vaid, Xena Bandu, Varnika Gupta, Taranya Gupta, Karan Jain, Madhvain Vaid, Divyaveer, Nivriti Koul, Garima Bhat and Manasvi Pandita attended the conference which was moderated by Lisa Petro, teacher facilitator from Generation Global Team.

The dialogue session focused on enabling the students to learn the key skills of dialogue, based on critical thinking, active listening, global communication, questioning and reflection.

During the conference, the students shared challenging questions of their own and enquired more challenging aspects of identity and belonging such as ‘where do they experience most discrimination?’, ‘where do they experience most privilege and power?’

A couple of students summarized key learning points and commented on the dialogue skills of their own classes. They also commented on how they feel about the dialogue experience.

The dialogue session was coordinated by Instructor and Mentor, Roma Gupta and observer, Namrata Chib.