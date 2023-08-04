KCCI president calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 4: Javed Ahmad Tenga, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today

The KCCI President apprised the Lt Governor about the deliberations during his meeting with Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Indian Ambassador in Saudi Arabia held last month at Riyadh.

He also informed the Lt Governor about KCCI holding Tourism promotion Road Shows at Jeddah, Riyadh and Damam in October, 2023.

He further apprised that the Indian Embassy will facilitate KCCI meetings with local chambers for promoting Handicrafts, Horticulture and other products in Saudi Arabia. The KCCI President also put forth issues of the business community.

The Lt Governor assured the KCCI President of all support and assistance of UT administration in their endeavours.