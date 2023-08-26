KCCI delegation calls on Chief Secretary

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) led by its president, Javid Ahmad Tenga called the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta  in his office at Civil Secretariat   and discussed the implications  and impracticalities of Special OTS Scheme recently announced by the J&K Bank in relation to its NPAs.
The delegation   during meeting brought home to the  Chief Secretary   the reservations to  the fact that  the  OTS Scheme was not  designed in  consonance with  the proposals  made  by KCCI  to the Bank after due deliberations with stake holders. The  discriminatory riders like, upper limit of 50 lakhs, lesser time period  of repayment  and omission of NPAs with collateral securities  which the said OTS is laden with were highlighted before the Chief Secretary.
After detailed deliberations on impracticalities of the said OTS Scheme the some suggestions were made  to make the OTS Scheme practical and adaptable. It was suggested that    the criteria of qualification to be extended to the borrowers with colloidal as securities as well, the upper limit of qualification of the Special OTS Scheme be enhanced considerably to widen the impact of settlement of NPA’s and the repayment time be enhanced considerably keeping in view the present economic condition of the all time borrowers which has an effect of aftermath of three decades of disturbance and need to be hand holded by the government and the competent authorities.
The Chief Secretary   agreed with the suggestions made and assured the delegation  that the issue will be  taken up with the Bank authorities for  an early  effective resolution.
The KCCI  delegation assured the Chief Secretary  of its full cooperation to work as a facilitator between  the NPAs  and the Bank to help to make the  OTS Scheme  successful.