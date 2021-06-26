Kathua to get first Seed Processing Plant, MoS PMO to dedicate to farmers

JAMMU: The farmers community on Saturday will get first of its kind Seed Processing Plant to be dedicated by the Union MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh in Kathua district of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Singh in sitting Member Parliament from Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Constituency.

Confirming the inauguration by the Union Minister scheduled for Saturday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav here said, “the first of its kind Seed Processing Plant will be inaugurated by the Union Minister.”

He said that the plant is set up by the National Seeds Corporation and it will boost agriculture sector further with good quality seeds.

“The plant will benefit the farmers fraternity to larger extent,” said the DC.

However, an agriculture officer said that the seed processing plant will supply the seed of latest technology to the farmers of the UT which will help in boosting their agriculture production and doubling their income.

“From this seed plant quality and high productive seed will be supplied to farmers of Kathua and adjoining districts of Jammu region as well as other parts of the UT keeping in view the climatic conditions of the area,” he expressed.