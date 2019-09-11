Kathua teacher conferred award

In bringing laurels and doing proud to the country, teachers of the country have never lagged behind. Moreover , dedicated , efficient and performing teachers from Jammu and Kashmir have brought many a time , honour and praise to the State as also to their noblest profession by dint of their total dedication in spreading literacy and moral education.

One such glaring example is that of the 50 year old Gurnam Singh, a teacher from Government Upper Primary School, Lahari, Barnoti of Kathua district in Jammu who was one of the top 46 meritorious teachers of the country to receive the prestigious national award . With a 27 year experience in teaching ,Gurnam Singh has never looked back and has given cent percent results up to 8th class in every school he was posted in . President Ram Nath Kovind presented the National Award to Gurnam Singh at New Delhi on Sept 5. While we wish all the best to the Kathua teacher for his achievements, we hope most of the teachers would follow Gurnam in their endeavours to perform better to be recognised at State and national levels.