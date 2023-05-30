Kathua has enormous potential to become fulcrum of development: CS

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 30: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting of Departmental heads to review ongoing development works including Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other development projects at Conference hall of DC office Complex here.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas gave a detailed account of the district development profile.

On JJM, Chief Secretary stressed on reducing the gap between LOI and allotments besides highlighting the achievements of JJM through intensive IEC campaigns. He also emphasized on ensuring active participation of Pani Samitis in maintenance of assets created under JJM.

Underscoring the importance of convergence amongst various line departments, the Chief Secretary called upon the concerned officers to put in concerted efforts to augment creation of quality assets under MGNREGA.

Dr. Mehta impressed upon the officers of RDD to infuse life by adding aesthetic value to the Amrit Sarovars making them living entities which besides catering to the water needs of the locals will also provide recreational facilities, reinvigorating the water table along with strengthening the salubrious milieu.

On SBM Gramin, Chief Secretary laid thrust on achieving the target before the stipulated timeline of 15th August, also called for roping in NGOs for Door to Door waste collection, disposal and recycling.

Emphasizing on the need for skill up gradation of unemployed youth in the district, Dr. Mehta instructed for devising skill development plan besides ensuring proper counseling so as to acquaint them with required skills to enable them for self employment avenues.

Stressing on the need for enhancing the GDP, Chief Secretary exhorted upon JKTPO, J&K Bank, District Industries centre to discuss modalities and formulate District Export Plan. He said Kathua has enormous potential to become the fulcrum of development.

He directed DC and SSP Kathua to make the District Drug free by adopting a well knit strategy through active community participation and keeping strict vigil on the nefarious elements. He further instructed the administration to conduct an exercise to declare panchayats as Drug free Zones and enforce the same strictly.

While deliberating upon the issue of tourism potential of Kathua District, Chief Secretary directed Director Tourism Jammu to explore all possibilities of giving fillip to adventure tourism by creating ample opportunities involving the youth through the Youth Clubs of Mission Youth.

Chief Secretary also met a delegation of PRIs led by DDC Chairperson Mahan Singh, Vice Chairman DDC Raghunandan Singh and others.

Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra; Commissioner Secretary, Information, IT, Prerna Puri; Commissioner Secretary, I&C Vikramjit Singh; Secretary PDMD Raghav Langar; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Director General I&C Jammu; Managing Director, JPDCL; Director Tourism Jammu; ADDC Kathua, ADC Kathua, ACD Kathua, ACR Kathua, Divisional and District Heads of Various departments were also present in the meeting.

Later, Dr. Mehta also inspected Industrial Estates of Bhagthali and Ghatti and inspected the progress of ongoing works and other facilities being established at these places.

Chief Secretary while discussing the modalities for starting the units, emphasized upon them to obtain all necessary clearances and bring all stakeholders on board so as to ensure fulfilment of all the prerequisites like uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, construction of bunds besides proper drainage system.

Highlighting that the J&K Industrial Policy-2020 has created an ecosystem for investment and industrial development and accelerated growth, Chief Secretary said that the present LG led Administration is committed to provide all necessary support and assistance to the industrialists. He said that the Government is taking all necessary steps to encourage industrial development in the region besides assuring that all issues of the industrialists are addressed on priority.