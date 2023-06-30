Kathua Admin Unmasks Fraudulent Yatra Permits At Lakhanpur Facilitation Centre

Identifies 65 yatris with fake registration certificates & facilitates them with fresh registration on priority

KATHUA, Jun 30: District Administration Kathua today came into the help of Amarnath Yatris who have been issued fake Yatra permits by some travel agency outside the UT. The status of which was unearthed at Lakhanpur Facilitation Centre today.

On reaching Lakhanpur entry-point, the credentials of 65 Amarnath Yatris mismatched with the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Portal during e-KYC verification and issuance of RFID cards.

Acting swiftly over the matter, the Kathua Administration swung into action and enquired about the fraudulent registration details and unmasked the deception to the yatris by some travel agency. The matter was handed over to Police administration for strictly taking action against the fraudsters to thwart such incidents.

The Yatris were then facilitated by the administration to ensure hassle free and smooth passage by facilitating them.

Pertinently, Kathua Administration advises all prospective pilgrims to remain conscious and only register through authorised channels/ registration counters. It is essential to follow the guidelines and provide accurate and genuine information during the registration process. Any attempt to engage in fraudulent activities or circumvent the established protocols will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.