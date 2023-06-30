J&K Underwent Lots of Changes Since Abrogation of Article 370: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 30: Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a sea change since the abrogation of Article 370 with benefits of more than 800 laws being extended to the people of the union territory, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday.

Sinha was addressing the inaugural function of the 19th Legal Services Authority meeting here at SKICC.

“For decades, there were sections who were deprived of benefits of laws passed by Parliament,” he said, adding that following the abrogation, benefits of more than 800 laws were extended to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has changed in the last few years for good.

“The ‘Patwari’ (entry-level revenue official) was more powerful here than the collector. We have digitised all revenue records in three languages. The ‘Samrajya’ (empire) has ended. There are some people who have a problem with this,” Sinha said.

Underlining his statement, the LG said many high-profile events have been organised in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since 2019.

“A G20 event was held successfully. It was more talked about than the main meeting that will be held in Goa. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is known world over.

“After that we are having this national event here. We had the national dairy meet and ICAI national meet. This is the changing Jammu and Kashmir. I can say a lot more but I will keep it short due to paucity of time,” he added.

Talking about the legal services meeting, Sinha said a delay in justice defeats the purpose of righteousness.

“Legal Services Authority have played a key role in ensuring justice to the underprivileged sections of the society. It has been able to establish the system of justice in the remotest parts of the country,” he added. (Agencies)