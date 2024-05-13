Kashmiri Pandit Voters Turn Out In Large Numbers In Jammu

JAMMU, May 13: As the polling for the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency began today, Kashmiri Pandit voters are exercising their franchise in 23 polling stations established in different areas of Jammu district.

Polling began at 7 am and the first voters were welcomed by polling staff with flowers. Since morning, people have been coming in good numbers to cast their votes.

The electoral authorities conducted a final revision of the electoral rolls, which resulted in the addition of supplementary Kashmiri Pandit voters.

According to the latest information, a total of 16,338 Kashmiri Pandit voters are eligible to cast their votes in Jammu, comprising 9,202 male voters and 7,136 female voters. (KNO)