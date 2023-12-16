Kashmiri Fraudster Having Links With Anti-National Elements Arrested By Odisha STF

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16: A team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch with the help of Dharmasala Police have arrested a Kashmiri fraudster having links with some suspicious anti-National elements from Jajpur.

A team of STF with the help of local police officials and in presence of witnesses on Saturday conducted a raid at Neulpur under Dharmshala, Police station of Jajpur district and arrested one Sayed Ishaan Bukhari @ Ishaan Bukhari @ Dr Ishaan Bukhari, (37).

Sayed Ishan Bukhari, son of Sayed SaifeUddin Bukhari from Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir is at present residing at Neulapur under Dharamshala Police station of Jajpur district.

He was arrested for impersonation, cheating, forgery and links with anti national elements under sections 419/420/465/ 467/468/471/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec. 66 C/66 D of IT Act, 2000.

During the raid, many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized. The accused was found to be impersonating as a Neuro Specialist Doctor, an Army Doctor, an officer in the Prime Minister’s office, a close associate of some high ranking NIA officials, STF said.

Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificate issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, Christian Medical college Vellore were seized from his possession.

Some blank signed documents, affidavits, Bonds, several Identity cards, ATM cards, blank Cheques, Aadhar cards, visiting cards were also seized from his possession.

It was found that the accused has married at least 6-7 girls from various parts of India including Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. He was also active on various websites, Apps and was in romantic relationships with many girls impersonating as a doctor with international degrees.

STF during investigation found that Bukhari was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals too.

The accused is also wanted by Kashmir Police in relation to a case of cheating and forgery and one Non Bailable Warrant is pending against him. Further investigation is on. (Agencies)