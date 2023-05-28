Kashmiri Carpets Bedeck New Parliament House

SRINAGAR, May 28: The new Parliament House of India is adorned by the traditional Kashmiri silk-on-silk carpets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building which is equipped with state-of-the art technology.

The carpets were woven by 50 Kashmiri artisans, including men and women at a far-off village Khag in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Qamar Ali Khan of Tahiri Carpets who got the order from a Delhi-based company after submitting the samples in September 2021 to prepare 12 pieces of 8 x 11 feet traditional Kashmiri Silk-on-Silk carpets for the new Parliament House of India is jubilant after the inauguration of new parliament house by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is a proud moment for us and for the artisans who worked day and night tirelessly to complete these carpets to adorn the highest place of the country, the Parliament house”, Khan said.

Khan feels proud and honoured for hand woven carpets to be bedecking the floors of India’s biggest constitutional institution where members from all across India will see craftsmanship and traditional Kashmir worked on these carpets.

He said that 50 artisans including women worked dedicatedly day and night to take the project to its conclusion and completed the order before its deadline.

Khan, whose family is associated with the carpet making for the past 30 years, said after receiving the order our artisans honestly started designing on the basis of traditional Kashmiri ancient tradition, nature and shawl making.

“We have weavers and looms and started the work proudly day and night on the project to complete it ahead a month of the deadline”, Khan said.

He said the main aim of the project was that the Kashmiri carpet should reach to the places where it would get proper notice and attention and the art will further flourish which is almost at the lowest ebb due to less demand across the globe.

“I wish that Kashmiri carpets should adorn all the highest houses of the government all across the world”, Khan said.

He said the handmade traditional Kashmiri handicrafts including Carpets declined for the past several years due to less demand in the world and hopefully “I am sure that now it will get the recognition again not only in India but all over the world”.

When asked why he chose Silk-on-Silk material for the carpets to be floored in the Indian Parliament house, he said “the Silk made carpets were almost shelved due to its less demand as the export of it has come to a stand still. Silk cotton was exported earlier, but that too could not be continued “.

He said “we have started weaving Silk-on-Silk carpets after a long span of time and it was the demand of the company who have provided us the order”. He said the carpets will give a perfect look and shine only on Silk-on-Silk nature carpets, not on any other material made carpet”.

He said the design on the carpets are similar to what the new parliament building looks like.

He said “we did not face any problem in making the carpets, even everybody including weavers and my all staff wholeheartedly supported us to complete this project”.

Khan gave 80 percent credit to his weavers who have shown their caliber and dedication and worked hard day and night to take this project to its logical conclusion.

“It is a proud moment for the carpet industry of Kashmir and hopefully in future such orders will pour from other parts of the country as well as from the international fora”, Khan said.

However, Khan expressed his regret that artisans who made these carpets should have been invited and honoured for their work during the inauguration of the Parliament House. (Agencies)