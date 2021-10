SRINAGAR, Oct 17: In wake of recent targeted back-to-back attacks on non-local labourers, the Jammu and Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has issued an emergency advisory to non-local labourers on Sunday. In a letter addressed to ‘all dispols of Kashmir Zone including PDs’, the Kashmir IGP asked all non-local labourers to be brought to the nearest police, CAPF and army camps.