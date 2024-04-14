Kashmir Valley Lashed By Rains, Snowfall At Sonamarg

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, April 14: Kashmir Valley was lashed by rain, while some higher reaches of Kupwara and tourist resort of Sonamarg experienced fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours, officials said.

Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley experienced moderate rainfall during the past 24 hours, disrupting normal life and bringing down temperatures.

Many low-lying areas were waterlogged due to the rainfall in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley. It was still raining at most places across the Kashmir valley when this report was filed.

Higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Gurez valley of Bandipora district, tourist resort of Sonmarg, and Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway experienced fresh light snowfall during the past 24 hours, Kashmir weather, an independent weather forecaster said.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecasts light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) at many places, with the possibility of heavy rain, thunder, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of light rain or snow (higher reaches) at many places during April 15 evening to 16 morning, while the weather will generally remain dry with late afternoon thundershower activity at a few places during April 17–18.

There is a forecast of light rain or snow at many places from April 19 evening to April 20 morning, the MeT office said, adding that the weather will remain generally dry with likely afternoon thundershower activity during April 21–23.

The rainfall data available with the MeT office said Srinagar received 15mm, Qazigund 15.2mm, Pahalgam 32.4mm, Kupwara 11.6mm, Kokernag 8.4mm, and Gulmarg 9.0mm during the past 24 hours.

The night temperature at Srinagar recorded during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday was 7.6 degrees Celsius against 10.2 degrees Celsius, and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam had a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 8.9 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg 2.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.