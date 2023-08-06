Kashmir Valley, Kanyakumari Likely To Be Connected Through Rail By Year End: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 6: Kashmir valley is likely to be connected through railway with Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Sinha made the announcement at the inauguration of the Amrit Bhart Station Scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Kashmir valley will be connected to Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year. It will connect the valley with all important commercial centres of the country”, office of LG tweeted.

“Attended the inauguration of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme by Hon’ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi Ji. Grateful to Hon’ble PM for including three stations of J&K UT, Jammu Tawi, Udhampur & Budgam for redevelopment, which will give a huge boost to connectivity & ease of travel for passengers”, LG Sinha said in another tweet.

Railway Board has sanctioned five Final Location Survey works in Kashmir- Doubling of Baramulla-Banihal Railway Line, New Baramulla-Uri, Awantipora-Shopian, Sopore-Kupwara & Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam Rail Line. Once approved, the new networks will boost rail connectivity in the valley.

The Lieutenant Governor said: “under the guidance of the PM, we are witnessing rail projects of unprecedented magnitude in Kashmir Valley”.

He said “I believe railway connectivity is the lifeline of a society. A railway line not only strengthens connectivity with different regions but it also brings economic prosperity & transforms standard of living and creates a new destiny of the concerned region”.