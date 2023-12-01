Kashmir Valley Incomplete Without Kashmiri Pandits: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, Dec 1 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that the Kashmir Valley is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits, who have been, for centuries, an essential part of the unique civilisation, culture and tradition that Kashmir is known for all over the world.

Speaking after releasing the Vijeshwar Jantrie (Almanac) for Saptarishi Samvat 5100 corresponding to the year 2024-25 at a solemn function here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Kashmiri Pandit community has contributed to the enrichment of academics, literature and art beyond the shores of Jammu & Kashmir and even before independence, the then Princely States across the country,as far as the Princely States of Central India, engaged Kashmiri Pandit scholars in education and administration.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, after independence, the Kashmiri Pandit community contributed immensely in civil services, academics and in the setting up of several important institutions of learning across the country. It is unfortunate, he said, that they had been displaced from their homes and hearths under most inhumane circumstances but time has now come to involve them and facilitate their contribution in nation building as India marches ahead to achieve the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat”.

The function was organized by Dr. Manmohan Jyotshi Research Foundation (a socio-religious & cultural organization) to mark the 242nd anniversary of the publication of Jantrie.

In his welcome address, Pt. Puneet Jyotshi delved deep into the services rendered meticulously by this Almanac for more than two decades. He emphasised the need to take full advantage of the Vijayeshwer Publications.

Dr Jitendra Singh, described it as a sacred religious document not only meant for Kashmiri Pandits but also the whole of Hindu community and indeed, the whole of society regardless of caste or creed. He further lauded the role of Jantrie and even remarked that those who are steadfast in faith also take refuge in Almanac before embarking upon any venture. Dr. Singh also highlighted the contribution of the Vijayeshwer Family.

A galaxy of prominent persons graced the occasion include Prof. Ashok Aima (Former Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu), Swami Kumar Ji, Dr Sushil Wattal (Religious Scholars), Sh. Kiran Wattal (Convenor, Vishva Kashmiri Samaj), Sh. Pintoo Ji Pandita (Chairman, Global Solace).

Prof. Ashok Aima thanked Dr Jitendra Singh for starting North India’s first ISRO Space teaching centre in Central University Jammu.

Mr. Ramesh Maratha (All India Radio Broadcaster) was also awarded with Jyotish Kashi Nath Lifetime Achievement Award. Other awardees in their respective areas were Mr. Kuldeep Langoo, Prof. Virender Rawal, Mr. Avtar Bhat, Mr. Sanjay Dhar, Mr. Kanwal Peshin, Ms. Rajni Sethi, Mr. Ghulam Nabi Tantray, Mr. Sanjay Raina, Mr. Roshan Lal Saraf, Mr. Sanjay Tickoo, Mr. Varad Sharma, Mr. Kamal Ganjoo, Ms. Kusum Tickoo, Mr. Rinku Ji Koul, Mr. M.K Sharma, Mr. Chand Ji Razdan, Mr. Pankaj Handoo, Mr. Kuldeep Jyotshi, Ms. Kusum Tickoo gracefully moderated the event and kept the audience engaged.

Vote of thanks was given by P.L Hatash.