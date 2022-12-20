Kashmir Valley Braces For Chillai Kalan As Freezing Night Temperatures Continue

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 20: Sub-zero temperatures showed no signs of relenting on Tuesday as Kashmir Valley braces up for one of the harshest winter periods of 40 days called Chillai Kalan beginning December 21.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against the previous night’s minus 3.1°C.

While the mercury was 1.9°C below normal during this time of the year, it was only two notches less that than this season’s lowest of minus 3.6°C recorded on Friday last, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.7°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. It was 2.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.2°C (below normal by 2.7°C), Batote 2.1°C (1.3°C below normal), Katra 7.5°C (0.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 0.3°C (0.1°C below normal).

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.9°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.4°C against minus 4.8°C on previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.8°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded low of minus 11.8°C respectively, the official said.”The weather is expected to be dry till December 25,” the official said. (Agencies)