SRINAGAR: Kashmir University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said on Thursday that Undergraduate 2nd year examination scheduled on 8th January 2021 (Friday) and UG 6th Semester examination scheduled on 9th January 2021 (Saturday) are postponed in view of heavy snowfall.
Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified later on, he said.
Kashmir University postpones UG exams scheduled on January 8, 9
