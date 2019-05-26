Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

SRINAGAR : Kashmir University (KU) has postponed BEd examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in view of tense situation following killing of Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa in a 12-hour-long encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday.

Officials said that all BEd First and second Semester (Batch 17-19) examination scheduled to be held on Monday have been postponed. “The examination for the paper has been re-scheduled on June 29,” they said.

They said the time and venue will remain unchanged.

KU, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora and Central University Kashmir (CUK) had to postpone all examination scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday following clashes and protests, triggered by the killing of the militant commander.

Musa was killed in a 12-hour-long encounter with security forces at Tral in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, triggering spontaneous protests and clashes across the valley, including many areas in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Awantipora.

Fearing further law and order problem, the authorities imposed curfew in Srinagar and restrictions in many areas in south Kashmir on Friday. The curfew and restrictions continued on Saturday in view of a strike called by hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani against the killing of Musa.

The curfew and restrictions were on Sunday lifted though life remained crippled for the third successive day in south Kashmir. (UNI)