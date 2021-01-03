Kashmir University postpones all UG exams scheduled on January 4

SRINAGAR: Kashmir University has postponed all undergraduate exams scheduled on Monday in view of inclement weather, officials said today.

The new dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later, Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said in a statement.