Srinagar, Jan 17: The University of Kashmir on Monday deferred all ongoing and scheduled examinations with effect from 18th January 2022 until further notice in view of the prevailing situation caused by Covid19.
Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said the revised dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately in due course of time.
Kashmir University defers offline exams in view of COVID surge
