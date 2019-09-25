Kashmir situation

Sir,

Even though the decision of house arresting the leaders is called as the death of democracy and suppression of freedom of expression, but this is for the sake of people and their lives. In the absence of any speeches and opinions by political leaders, there will be no external insights which will indirectly result in aggression and protest. Without being dominated by other’s ideology, the innocent citizens will eventually not be made to think accordingly on the scrapping of Article 370. People are depressed but not agitated, they are trying to be co-operative rather than being destructive and if arresting of the leaders is good for the people of J&K, then the detention of political leaders is justified.

The sole purpose of a politician is to serve the people and if by remaining house arrest, they can contribute their bit, then this move of Government is also meant to be welcomed and accepted. Maybe the approach of Government to deal this matter is not acceptable to some people, but if it is beneficial for the citizen rather than criticizing the attempt, everyone should support it.

Neha Suryavanshi

Nanak Nagar, Jammu