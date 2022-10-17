Kashmir reports only 01 fresh Covid-19 case, Jammu none

JAMMU, Oct 17: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 01 fresh Covid case, taking the number of infected persons to 479250, while no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 0 were from the Jammu division and 01 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 34 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 47431, officials said.

07 Covid-19 patients recovered today, 02 from Jammu division and 05 from Kashmir division, they said. (Agencies)