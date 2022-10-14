Kashmir Reports 6 Covid-19 cases, Jammu none

JAMMU, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir reported six fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said all the cases were reported from Kashmir valley and none from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 479241. Among the cases, 174020 are from Jammu division and 305221 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, they said four cases were reported from Srinagar and one each in Budgam and Baramulla.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4785 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2352 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, three Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—all from Kashmir Valley. There are now 44 active cases— 21 in Jammu and 23 in Kashmir.

The officials told that there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 2886 doses of covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, they added.