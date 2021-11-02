Kashmir & Ladakh: Drass at -8.4 C, Gulmarg at -2

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: Nights in the Kashmir Valley became colder as the mercury plunged several notches and the famous ski resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The MeT forecast mainly dry weather to continue in the valley for the next 24 hours.

Drass was the coldest region in Ladakh at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, against the minus 10 the previous night, showing a considerable improvement in the night temperature in the UT, the MeT said.

He said Leh and Kargil in Ladakh Union Territory (UT) witnessed minus 2.1 degrees Celsius and minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as night temperature respectively, the MeT office added.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperature after it settled at zero degree Celsius over the past few days.

The sun appeared in the valley as tourists enjoyed trips on famous Gondola cable car to Affarwat in Gulmarg enjoying views of snow clad mountains.

In Srinagar the night temperature plunged to 2.7 degrees Celsius against the 4.4 degrees on previous night as cold conditions increased in the valley. The maximum temperature was recorded as 17.7 degrees, the MeT office said.

The night temperature also plunged in Qazigund of south Kashmir to 1.9 degrees Celsius against the 2.2 degrees on previous night, while at Kokernag the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.2 degrees Celsius.

It was 1.9 degrees also in the frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara. (Agencies)