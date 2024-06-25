IGP Kashmir Orders Forces To Stay Vigilant Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, June 25: Kashmir Inspector General of Police V.K Birdi urged all officers to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties and respond to any potential threats during the Amarnath Yatra commencing from Saturday.

The 52-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra will start June 29 from the twin routes of Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and Pahalgam in south Kashmir. The administration is doubly cautious following several terror attack incidents earlier this month in Jammu division.

Birdi took stock of the arrangements for peaceful conduct of SANJY-2024 at a meeting in the Conference Hall of Police Control Room Kashmir on Monday, and stressed to further strengthen the security grid and check on Anti National Elements (ANEs) & terrorist associates by generating the actionable intelligence.

IGP Kashmir urged all officers to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties, emphasising the importance of coordination and timely response to any potential threats.

The meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range, DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, all district Senior Superintendent of Police of Kashmir Zone, SSP Traffic City, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, SSP APCR, SP Telecommunication.

At the outset, the participating officers briefed the IGP through Power Point Presentation (PPT) of the security plan including the specific requirements of their respective districts & security arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2024.

While directing the officers, Birdi closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising out of operational, natural & manmade disasters.

Emphasizing upon the safe & secure movement of pilgrims, being the top priority, Birdi reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the Road Opening Parties, stressing the need for vigilant patrolling and monitoring along highways.

He also instructed the officers to ensure robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the night.

IGP Kashmir also reviewed the schedule and cutoff timings for the vehicle bound as well as foot yatra which is crucial for maintaining a structured and secure flow of pilgrims along the designated routes.

He also directed that mock drills be conducted based on SOPs to evaluate their effectiveness on the ground and identify areas for improvement. Besides, DIG South Kashmir Range (SKR) & DIG Central Kashmir Range (CKR) were directed to assess the High-Density Counter Operation Plans in their respective zones for ensuring comprehensive security coverage and timely response of potential threats.

He also directed the officers to ensure robust security measures at all camping sites by installing CCTV Cameras at all strategic locations. The IGP stressed upon the officers the importance of ensuring adequate manpower at each yatra camp.

The meeting concluded with the IGP expressing confidence in the capabilities of the police to provide a safe, smooth & secure environment for the yatra, ensuring that pilgrims can undertake their spiritual journey with great fervour & peace of mind.