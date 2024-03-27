Kashmir Braces Up For A Wet Spell As Night Temp Increases

SRINAGAR, Mar 27: With overnight cloud cover amid forecast for wet spell, night temperature recorded an increase in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 34°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.7°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.7°C against 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 18.0°C and it was above normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.2°C, Batote 13.5°C and Bhaderwah 9.0°C, he said.

“From March 27th evening to 28, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain (in plains)/snow (higher reaches) at many places.”

On March 29, the MeT official said, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places.

From March 30-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places. (Agencies)