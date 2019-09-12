Karnataka MLAs disqualification: SC refuses urgent hearing

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent hearing to a mentioning by lawyer, appearing for 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs, seeking early hearing into their disqualification issue.

“It will come up in due course. What is the urgency in the matter. We will hear in due course of time,” a bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana, asked disqualified lawmakers who wanted an early hearing on their petitions against the then Speaker’s order.

The court told senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi, V Giri and Anupam Lal Das who sought hearing on plea by 17 disqualified MLAs from Karnataka. They said the matter once listed got deleted.

Justice Ramana declined to pass any order on listing of the bunch of cases filed by 17 disqualified MLAs from Karnataka.

Senior advocate Dwivedi pleaded to the Top Court for an order against deletion of the case from September 16 list.

