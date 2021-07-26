B S Yediyurappa announces his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, announced his decision to quit the office of the chief minister, at a celebration ceremony conducted for him having completed two years in office, here on Monday.

Chairing the celebration event, the 78-year-old Yediyurappa, made the announcement without controlling his emotion to quit the office of the chief minister.

Stating that the people of the state, especially from his home constituency of Shikaripur had poured all affection and love during his over five decades of political life, Mr Yediyurappa said that “I have plans to demit the office

and submit my resignation to the Karnataka Governor T C Gehlot this evening”.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J P Nadda and other senior party leaders for having extended all their help and co-operation during his tenure in office. (Agencies)