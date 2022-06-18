Kargil victory flame reaches CIF Hqrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: In connection with the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on July 26, Kargil victory flame (Torch), was today received at the Counter Insurgency Force (Delta), headquarters in Ramban sector today.

Kargil victory flame marks India’s thumping victory celebrations in the 1999 war. The day is celebrated to remember the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The victory flame was received and honoured with reverence and adulation.

The Kargil victory flame commenced its journey from headquarters, Northern Command Udhampur on June 17, 2022 and reached the Counter Insurgency Force (Delta) base. It will traverse the area of the Force for next 10 days and will commence its journey from Banihal to Dras from Jun 26, onwards.

The Kargil victory flame would traverse length and breadth of Army’s Northern Command and will be merged with the eternal flame at the ‘Kargil War Memorial’ at Dras on July 26, 2022, defence spokesman Lt Col Dvender Anand said.