Karan voices for restoration of Statehood, early elections in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: Senior Congress leader and former Sadar-e-Riyasat of erstwhile J&K State, Dr. Karan Singh has claimed that there is a lack of communication between public and bureaucrats in the newly formed Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that assembly elections should be held in J&K in a free and fair manner and Statehood should be restored to the UT without any delay.

When asked to comment on the bifurcation of J&K State into two Union Territories, he said that we should look ahead rather than looking back and added that same remained his principle in life.

Replying to a question of taking back the regions of J&K occupied by Pakistan, he said that it was not easy as the same could not be materialized without a war which only brings deaths and destruction.

Singh said that forceful religious conversions are not good things be these happen in India or in Pakistan.

He was speaking in a session on Vedanta organized by FICCI FLO J&K wherein he educated a gathering on Gyan Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Karam Yoga, Raj Yoga and also touched Hath Yoga.

Dr. Singh also made a mention about the practice of awakening Kundlini.

After this he stressed on speaking in Dogri language and expressed dismay that the present generations avoid use of their mother language in routine conversations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Singh, FICCI FLO J&K Head said that Vedanta is a way of life which we should all adopt.

She also said that the function organized today was all about empowerment of women and as she wanted that FICCI women should also know Vedanta to adopt it.

“Ladies do multi-tasking as they work at home, do job, teach children etc and it is very important that women should know Vedanta as the same may help them in their lives,” she maintained.