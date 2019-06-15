Kapil Dev unveils largest cricket bat, creates Guinness World Record

CHENNAI: Amid Cricket World Cup 2019, Former India captain Kapil Dev unveiled the largest cricket bat, made of willow in accordance with ICC standards which measured over 51 feet and weighed 6.6 tons and created a Guinness World Record here at the Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium.

The bat was unveiled on Friday in the presence of Mr Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records.

Speaking at the occasion , former India captain and World Cup 1983 Winner, Kapil Dev said, ”I extend my heartfelt congratulations and good wishes for the noteworthy effort by Palladium and Phoenix MarketCity Chennai, to have become the official Guinness World Records Holder for – Largest Cricket Bat. It was a privilege to unveil the largest Cricket bat”.

”The key factors that helps any sportsman, is the support and encouragement from the fans. It is more than just a colossal work of art, as it gives fans an opportunity to ride high on the spirit of sportsmanship and is indeed a fitting tribute to Team India, and the entire Cricket fraternity”, he added.

The malls in Chennai are geared up to be the ultimate destination for every Cricket and sports fan and have also started a campaign titled #TheCupThatUnitesTheNation.

In an effort to take the World Cup celebrations to new heights, a host of thrilling activities and live entertainment revolving around the World Cup are also planned within the premises.

Cricket enthusiasts from around the city will sign good luck messages to their favorite cricketer and to TeamIndia on the bat.

Special AR/VR booths are set up across venues within the malls to give cricket enthusiasts a surreal experience of the game.

In addition, live screening of all the India matches are being organised in the Courtyard and the cricket fans are having a comfortable, familiar and luxurious space to enjoy their favorite game as they cheer on for their favorite TeamIndia.

A larger-than-life Cricket Chrome Ball is also placed on an elevated grass surface to give a stunning visual spectacle.

(AGENCIES)