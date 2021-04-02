Kangana Ranaut drops first song from ‘Thalaivi’ titled ‘Chali Chali’, revisits Jayalalithaa’s ‘Golden Days’

NEW DELHI: The highly anticipated song from Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Thalaivi’ titled, ‘Chali Chali’ finally released on Friday. The song perfectly captures the initial phase of Jayalalithaa’s cinematic career.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle and dropped the news of the song’s release with the caption “Embark on Jaya’s superstar journey where her enchanting charm made the masses her huge fans! #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out now!”

Taking cues from Jayalalithaa’s first film Vennira Adai (1965), ‘Chali Chali’ replicates the iconic looks of the actor to perfection with Kangana embodying the persona of the legendary yesteryear superstar.

The song has a retro vibe, with sequences featuring Kangana dancing with flowers, twirling in sarees, swinging with smiles, all of which were common sights on screen in those days.

Shooting entirely in a studio format like the old times, the shoot lasted for 3 days capturing the varied looks of Jayalalithaa through the song. The song has been sung by Saindhavi Prakash and its lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Ironically, having started her career at a very young age, Jayalalithaa herself wasn’t allowed to watch her debut film as it was rated ‘A’.

Creating huge buzz across the masses with the impactful trailer, ‘Thalaivi’ has generated immense anticipation to witness the journey of Jayalalithaa’s life through the various stages.

From her struggles in the film world to the rise of her stardom as well as her battle through the political hurdles and ultimately emerging as the fierce leader who changed the shape of Tamil Nadu politics.

‘Thalaivi’, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021. (AGENCY)