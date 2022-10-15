Kamdhenu Steels, Vijay Steel conduct ‘Annual Meet’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Kamdhenu Steels and Vijay Steel Industries conducted ‘Annual Meet’ of their dealers, here today.

The meet was attended by Vivek Maheshwari (DGM Kamdhenu), Chandan Goswami (AGM Kamdhenu), Shiv Ragotra (Marketing Head Kamdhenu Kashmir Region), Syed Rizvi (Senior Marketing Executive Kamdhenu Srinagar), Vineet Chopra, Ankur Kumar (Marketing Executive Srinagar Division) and Sanjay Abrol (Senior Manager Administration) in the presence of Pankaj Aggarwal (Managing Director) of Vijay Steel Industries and Sanjay Aggarwal (Managing Director of Aggarwal Group) along with other dignitaries from dealers fraternity, staff and employees of Kamdhenu and Vijay Steel Industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Maheshwari said, “Every success story has a humble beginning, so was Kamdhenu. This story of hard work and success started in the year 1995. What started as a single manufacturing unit has now triggered into above 50 manufacturing units across the country as leading steel manufacturers and the string seems to be getting longer.”

He further said, “Vision without an action is a dream. Dream without action is mere fantasy. Action with a vision is making a difference. We have been keeping our dreams alive with our undying faith and belief in our potential, determination and dedication.”

Chandan Goswami (AGM Kamdhenu) said, “Kamdhenu Group prides itself in its highly efficient marketing team with innovative and out of the box ideas to think ahead of the time and turn challenges into opportunities. The company has its centralized marketing office at Gurgaon backed with a committed chain of over 7500 dealers and distributors spread across the entire country for steel business.

Vijay Steel Industries, one of the concerns of Aggarwal Group of J&K, is authorised manufacturer of Kamdhenu NXT brand in UT of Jammu & Kashmir and is the highest manufacturing production unit with approximately 600 dealers network in the Union Territory. This manufacturing unit is being led by competent and visionary business leader Pankaj Aggarwal, Managing Director, is clearly focused on technology, quality, consistency and marketing of Kamdhenu range of products.

During the event, the Company appreciated dealers’ performance and presented awards to winners and also thanked dealers for their splendid performance. The event was attended by 350 dealers.