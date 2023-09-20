Kamdhenu Paints recognizes Jammu channel partners’ success at dealers meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Kamdhenu Paints, a prominent manufacturer of high-quality paints and emulsions, celebrated the outstanding performance of its dealers at a special dealers meet held in Jammu.

A statement said that over 350 dealers from across the UT participated in this event, which served as a platform to recognize and honour their exceptional achievements.

The highlight of the event was a felicitation ceremony for dealers who qualified for the “Jashan E Azzadi” sales promotion scheme in August 2023.

Among the rewards were coveted prizes such as Mahindra Thar Jeep, cars, and bikes. This initiative reflects Kamdhenu Paints’ commitment to rewarding and motivating its dealer network.

The Jammu dealer network of Kamdhenu Paints has demonstrated remarkable sales performance throughout the year, instilling confidence that they will surpass the previous year’s sales figures by the end of the third quarter of 2023-24.

The event took place at the prestigious Royal Park Hotel, Greater Kailash, Jammu, where senior company officials presented awards and accolades to the high-achieving dealers. In addition to the awards, the event featured entertainment programs designed to engage and delight the dealers.

The dealers meet also included informative sessions on product knowledge, innovative marketing and business strategies, publicity campaigns, brand awareness initiatives, and unique sales enhancement techniques.

Key dignitaries, including Rajkumar Srivastava, National Marketing Head, and Subhash Nanda, Regional Marketing Head Jammu, attended the event to acknowledge and engage with the channel partners.

Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director of Kamdhenu Paints, expressed his delight at hosting the dealers meet in Jammu and underscored the vital role dealers play in the company’s growth.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing unwavering support and resources to aid dealers in expanding their businesses and achieving success. Agarwal expressed confidence that Kamdhenu Paints will continue to grow and thrive with the steadfast support of its dealers.

Furthermore, Agarwal emphasized the significance of the event as an opportunity to express gratitude, strengthen relationships, understand dealer needs, and collaborate more effectively.