Kamala Harris brought in tremendous energy, says top Democratic leader ahead of key party conclave

CHICAGO, Aug 19: Kamala Harris has brought in tremendous energy as a Democratic presidential nominee and the party is looking forward to using the Chicago convention to drive the historic momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket to defeat Republican Donald Trump, a top party leader has said.

The once-in-four-year Democratic National Convention that starts on Monday is being held in this windy city by Lake Michigan in Illinois state this year.

A roll call celebration of Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz, the Democrat nominee as her running mate, will take place on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Harris, 59, would formally deliver her speech accepting the nomination of the Democratic Party as its presidential candidate for the November 5 election.

“Madam Vice President Kamala Harris as a nominee of the Democratic Party has brought such tremendous energy and enthusiasm into the presidential elections. She’s bringing in so many young folks into this campaign and people from different backgrounds,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison told PTI in an interview.

“They’re really interested in her,” he said about Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage.

“She has brought a lot of hope and joy into this election, which is so necessary, particularly when you’re running against somebody like Donald Trump, who’s about fear, who’s about dividing the country, not bringing us together,” Harrison said.

Harris is just a “tremendous figure … She’s running one of the most amazing campaigns I’ve ever seen.”

Incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race for the White House last month and backed Harris for the post. She soon received endorsements from former president Barack Obama and gathered sufficient delegate votes to be finalised as the party’s presidential nominee.

Harris has now become the first-ever woman of colour to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party.

She is also the first ever Indian-American to be nominated as presidential candidate of either the Republican or the Democratic Party. Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was Indian and her father, Donald Jasper Harris, a Jamaican; both immigrants to the US.

Harrison, who is responsible for the successful conduct of the Convention in his capacity as the chair of the Democratic National Committee, said, “I think you’re going to get a lot of hope and joy from this podium. In essence, all of the stalwarts of the Democratic Party, those who have been anchors for the party for years, and those who are new and emerging stars in the party, they’ll all be on the stage.”

“Democrats from all across the country have made their voices heard in support of our Democratic nominees, and we look forward to using this convention to drive historic momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket as we unify in our mission to defeat Donald Trump,” he said.

Biden, former presidents Obama and Bill Clinton are among the top leaders expected to address the four-day convention that is expected to be attended by more than 30,000 Democratic Party leaders and members from across the country.

“We are asking not only the Indian Americans, we are asking all Americans to go out and support Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz because they are the party that is looking at America’s future and not just anchored in America’s past,” Harrison said.

The Democratic National Convention is the formal event where Democrats from all 50 states and the US territories will gather to rally behind Harris and Walz.

During a roll call celebration on Tuesday, all 57 delegations will deliver remarks and cast ceremonial votes for Harris and Walz as the Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States.

“The roll call is a beloved and time-honoured tradition, and we’re proud to bring it back in a new and fun format,” said Harrison.

“The convention roll call is more than a ceremony — it is a celebration of everything the Democratic Party stands for: diversity, strength, and unity,” said Minyon Moore, Chair of the Democratic National Convention.

“This year’s roll call will capture the growing momentum and energy across the country to elect Harris and Walz,” he said. (PTI)