JAMMU, Sept 27: Justice Tashi Rabstan was on Friday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh here, officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Tashi Rabstan at a ceremony held today in the Convention Centre.
Justice Tashi Rabstan Sworn In As Chief Justice Of High Court Of J&K And Ladakh
