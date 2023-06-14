Justice Sreedharan visits District Court Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Justice Atul Sreedharan, Administrative Judge of Jammu District visited District Court Complex, Janipur. He was received by Sanjay Parihar, Pr. District & Sessions Judge Jammu along with Judicial Officers.

Thereafter, Justice Sreedharan visited various Courts and had interaction with Judicial Officers. While inspecting Courts particularly Family Court, Sessions Courts and Magisterial Courts, he laid stress on speedily consideration of the bail matters and those related to family dispute, Domestic Violence Act etc so that justice can be delivered on priority.

After having round of various courts, he visited conference hall where welcome bouquet was presented by Bala Jyoti Special Judge Anti Corruption CBI Court Jammu besides floral welcome by office bearers of Judicial Employees Welfare Association Distt Court Jammu.

Later, Judicial Officers presented memento to the Justice as a token of respect.

In his welcome address, Sanjay Parihar Pr. District & Sessions Judge Jammu gave overview of performance of Judicial Officers of the District Jammu and also apprised the Administrative Judge of pendency of cases and steps taken to reduce it.

While interacting with the Judicial Officers, Justice Atul Sreedharan expressed deep appreciation of Judicial Officers for dealing with bail matter, Charge/Discharge matter with clarity thereby administering justice in a time bound manner. He also stressed on infrastructure issues besides laying emphasis on recording of evidences by Judicial Officers themselves or under their supervision.

Pooja Raina, City judge Jammu besides comparing the event also presented Vote of Thanks. The program was attended by all judicial officers of Jammu Distt and coordinated by Rajni Sharma Spl Mobile Magistrate Traffic Jammu and Smriti Sharma Secretary DLSA Jammu.