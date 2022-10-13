Justice Magrey sworn in as CJ of J&K, Ladakh HC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was today sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a ceremony held in the Kashmir International Convention Centre here.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Magrey in a function attended by Judges of the High Court, several Judicial Officers, Advocate General, Law Secretary and other officers.

Click here to watch video

Earlier, the warrant of appointment of Justice Magrey as Chief Justice was read out by the Registrar General of the High Court.

On October 11, President of India appointed Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice of Common High Court of J&K and Ladakh in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India.

The elevation of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on September 28, 2022.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was appointed as Permanent Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir vide Notification No. K.13021/01/2012-US.II dated 7th March, 2013 and he took oath of office on 8th March, 2013.

Earlier, he was enrolled as Advocate in the year 1984 and started practicing law in the District Courts, including Revenue Courts/Tribunals and simultaneously started conducting matters in the High Court. He served as Standing Counsel from 1986 onwards for the State Financial Corporation; Jammu & Kashmir Bank and SIDCO; Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences; Power Development Department; Service Selection Board and Jammu & Kashmir Wakf Board.

He was appointed as Additional Advocate General in February 2003 with allocation of General Administration Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Service Selection Board, State Public Service Commission, Estates Department, SKIMS and Vigilance Department and was appointed as Senior Additional Advocate General in September 2009 with additional charge of Home Department.

He appeared and conducted important criminal, Division Bench and Full Bench matters involving important questions of law, on behalf of the State in the High Court as also in numerous appeals in the Supreme Court of India. He had also appeared and conducted important Public Interest Litigation matters, Constitutional matters, service matters, tax matters, civil matters involving high stakes and important issues, arbitration matters and appeared in Commissions of Inquiry also on behalf of erstwhile State of J&K etc.