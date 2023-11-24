JU’s Punjabi Deptt Commemorates Guru Nanak Dev’s 554th Birth Anniversary

JAMMU, Nov 24: The Post Graduate Department of Punjabi at the University of Jammu marked the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with a special lecture on the ‘Significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Wisdom.’ Professor Sucheta Pathania, Dean Faculty of Arts and Head English Department, graced the event as the chief guest, emphasizing the enduring relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings across regions and religions.

Keynote speaker Dr. Jasbir Singh Sarna, a prominent Sikh Historian, shed light on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s life journey, noting that his teachings continue to inspire humanity with their emphasis on equality, compassion, and the oneness of humanity. Sarna urged participants to internalize the essence of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings for a harmonious and just society.

Ajit Singh Mastana, a renowned Punjabi poet of Jammu and Kashmir, presided over the function, commending Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s life as a journey of spiritual awakening and social transformation. He praised the Punjabi Department for fostering an environment that celebrates cultural understanding and the exploration of profound spiritual teachings.

Professor Baljeet Kour, Head of the Punjabi Department, expressed gratitude to the speaker and participants, emphasizing the significance of such events in fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities.

The program, expertly compeered by Dr. Pritam Singh, Assistant Professor in the Punjabi Department, encouraged students to absorb timeless lessons from Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Dr. Harjinder Singh and Dr. Harpreet Kour elaborated on the relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s wisdom.

Notable attendees included Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn, S. Harjeet Singh Uppal, S. Devinder Singh, Dr. Vikram Sahi, Dr. Padamdev Singh, Dr. Jaspal Singh, and Jang Verma. Students from various departments and colleges, along with their teachers, participated in the event.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Harpreet Kour extended a formal vote of thanks, acknowledging the active involvement of speakers and participants.