Jugal, others listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: Member of Parliament, from Jammu-Poonch, Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma, along with Ex-MLC, Girdhari Lal Raina, BJP secretary, Veenu Khanna and SC Morcha president and Ex-MLA, Prof. Gharu Ram Bhagat, listened to the grievances of a large number of people from different areas of Jammu at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

The people in deputations as well as single from various parts of Jammu as well as Kashmir reached party office, narrated their woes and shared their grievances related to different departments like PDD, PHE, PWD, Health etc. Their problems were taken up with the concerned officials of the departments by Jugal Kishore Sharma and other leaders and most of the problems were resolved on the spot to the satisfaction of the aggrieved persons.

A deputation from Planwala comprised of many Sarpanches and Panches raised their concern about the illegal mining. A deputation of Dental Surgeons approached the MP to request for the creation of their posts.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, speaking on this occasion, said that people in massive number have reached the party office to share their various issues and the party has tried to sort out their issues by talking and writing to various departments. He said that massive public response to the sittings of BJP leaders on daily basis itself speaks that the people are convinced that only BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can mitigate their problems.