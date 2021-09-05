Jugal chairs intellectual meet at Gajansoo, Phallian Mandal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Member of Parliament, Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Seat, Jugal Kishore Sharma along with senior leader Abhinav Sharma and Rajinder Chib visited village Gajansoo and Phallian Mandal in Marh Constituency and held intellectual meet with prominent persons and party workers.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing the gathering, said that it is the result of policies and bold steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the whole world is inspired from him and he got 1st position in Global rating amongst the popular leaders. He said that it is due to hard work of our Prime Minister and steps taken timely by Central Government that despite COVID-19 India is progressive towards development.

He said that free vaccination to all, free ration under Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna and country’s security all are possible under the great leadership of our Prime Minister. Jugal interacted with the senior citizens and prominent persons present on the occasion and listened to their suggestions and demands. He also motivated party workers to work among the people with the spirit of service and discussed about the upcoming programs of the party.

On the occasion, BJP State spokesperson Advocate Abhinav Sharma said that the result of the huge majority given by the people of the country to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is that today the Modi Government could revoke Articles 370 and 35-A . He said that social evils like “Triple Talaq” were removed under the leadership of Modi.

Rajinder Singh Chib, district president BJP Rural, DDC Geetu Aulakh, BDC Madan Lal, district general secretary Pramod Singh, block president Bharat Bhushan, Nihal Singh, general secretary Anil Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Devinder Pal, presidents of all Morcha’s BJP Rural Unit, senior BJP leaders– Babu Ram Sharma, Sat Pal Sharma, Rakesh Kumar, Babu Ram Bhagat, Vandan Kumari, besides Sarpanchs and Panchs were present on the occasion.