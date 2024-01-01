Jugal asks people to take advantage of Modi’s beneficial schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: Jugal Kishore Sharma BJP Member Parliament along with former Minister, Sham Choudhary, DDC Vidya Motan, Gharu Ram Bhagat, ex-president, MC RS Pura, Satpal Pappi, district president BJP, Rekha Mahajan, senior leaders BJP, Ayodhya Gupta, Akash Chopra, Vikram Sandhu, Harbans today attended Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Panchayat Gazipur Kullian block Miransahib in R.S Pura in Jammu South Assembly constituency.

Jugal, while addressing the gathering present at the occasion said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is a great visionary leader and working hard for the upliftment of every citizen to ensure that benefit of welfare schemes should reach to last man in the queue. He said that many schemes have been launched by Narendra Modi and people are taking benefit of them.

He said that Modi has decided to start Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to reach every common man who could not take benefit of Modi Welfare Schemes. He said that Modi Ji Ki Guarantee Wali Gadi will ensure benefit of welfare schemes to every poor. He said that IEC vans to every Panchayat ensure the promotion and saturation of Modi Welfare Scheme in every Panchayat. He said that this camp comprises stalls of various departments to ensure registration of those people who still have not taken the benefits of schemes for which they are eligible. He said that many popular schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna and providing water facility to every household under Jal Jeevan Mission are giving great benefits to the people and fulfilling their basic needs. He said that Panchayat Gazipur Kullian is very near to Miran Sahib town and needs to be developed soon. He said that many mega projects have been started in Jammu province which will boost economic growth of Jammu and bring development to the rural areas.

Jugal also visited village Seri Kalan in block Nagrota and inaugurated community hall constructed under Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme in which Mandal president, Harish Sharma and senior leaders were present.

Sham Choudhary former Minister while speaking on the occasion said that Panchayat Gazipur Kullian in block Miran Sahib has been developed during the tenure of BJP Government in Centre. He said that previous governments neglected rural areas and people were deprived off their basic needs but now by the great decision of visionary leader Narendra Modi officers are reaching to the doorsteps of people.