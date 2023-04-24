JU to launch Bachelors in Interdisciplinary Studies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 24: Prof Dinesh Singh, the Vice-Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi, today held a detailed discussion in presence of Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department and Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu on the introduction of the Innovative Programme to be launched soon at JU.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dinesh Singh emphasized that under the aegis of NEP 2020, the JU shall soon launch a four-year degree program in Bachelors in Interdisciplinary Studies. He said that this program is one of its kind in India and the JU is envisaging to start at the undergraduate level. It is going to be a unique opportunity for the students to shape their curriculum, he said, adding that this program will help the students to develop the flare for research and analytical thinking and acquaint them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their chosen careers.

Prof Dinesh Singh reiterated that it is high time to regenerate the culture of data because the algorithm thinking has been the part of DNA of Indian society, which over a period of time got lost under colonial rule and every attempt was made to erase the traditional learning teaching. He further said that under NEP 2020, the whole focus is on logical thinking in every sphere of human life and providing enough canvas to self-learn and continuously assess themselves.

Prof Singh also said that the curriculum is designed in such a way that there is every possibility that some of the best ideas of startups, public policy research documents etc shall come out from this research. Besides envisaging to start a train christened as “ Gyaanoday Express: College on wheels for more than a 1000 students of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu University shall soon start a smart ashram on Gandhi philosophy, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai illustrated that it is a time to move from conventional teaching and incorporate new ideas and develop ever-evolving courses, which can scaffold new innovations and unleash the creativity.

Prominent among others present on the occasion, included, Prof Naresh Padha, Prof Rajeev Rattan, Prof Madan Mohan Chaturvedi from Delhi University, Prof Shobha Bagai (DU), Prof Anju Shrivastava (DU), Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Prof Alka Sharma, Dr Sadaf Shah and others.