JU inks MoU with IIT Roorkee

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: The Department of Computer Science and IT, Bhaderwah Campus, University of Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iHUB Divyasampark, Indian Institute of Technology– Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) for fostering research & innovation towards product or technology development.

In the presence of Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, of the University of Jammu, the MoU was signed by Prof Rahul Gupta, Rector, JU and Manish Anand, CEO and Board Member of iHUB Divyasampark, IIT Roorkee.

Prof Umesh Rai emphasized that Departments must collaborate and extend association so that the premier institutions can contribute towards growth of the students of the State University and offsite campuses. He stresses on finding technological solutions for local problems so that technological interventions can reach the remotest part of the region. He further emphasised on social outreach so that the activities undertaken by the Bhaderwah Campus, JU can reach the public at large.

Under the MoU, the iHUB Divyasampark, IIT Roorkee will provide all the logistics and financial support for nurturing any innovative idea of the students of the Bhaderwah Campus. The collaboration will benefit students by providing high-end futuristic techno-management skills and knowledge integrated with industrial projects like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Robotics, Embedded devices, and Autonomous Systems. It will enable students to not only get into much better job profiles but also launch their successful start-ups under the mentorship, guidance and support provided by the Atal Incubation Centre – EMPI, supported by Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Anand, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Roorkee, said that the innovation can come from anyone from anywhere and that is why iHUB Divyasampark has created several spokes across the country.

Dr Jatinder Manhas shall be the Coordinator from the University of Jammu to carry out the implementation of different schemes concerning innovations and convergence using high-end technologies.

Among others, Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar; Prof Dipankar Sen Gupta, Chief Coordinator; Anik Gupta, Director, IT; Dr Jatinder Manhas, HoD, Computer Science and IT Bhaderwah Campus; Dr Sunil Bhardwaj, Dr Cherring Tundup, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Dr Rohit, Dr Ashok Sharma and the team from iHUB Divyasampark that comprises of Prateek Sharma and Lalita Bharti were also present on the occasion.