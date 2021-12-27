JU, ASCOMS sign MoU for conducting Genomics Study in Cancer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between University of Jammu and ASCOMS & Hospital was signed for conducting Genomics Study in Cancer.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Professor Manoj Kumar Dhar. The MoU was signed by Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar University of Jammu and Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal ASCOMS in the presence of Prof Seema Langer, Dean Life Sciences and Vikrant Singh, Regional Head (Finance) American Oncology Institute – ASCOMS.

The aim of the MoU is to create means for cooperative efforts between University of Jammu and ASCOMS to affect the academic and clinical interchange of faculty, PG students, Post-doctoral fellows and students under academic exchange programme and also to provide the foundation and framework for research in other human diseases as well.

This historic MoU is the first of its kind between a private medical college and the University of Jammu to encourage the biomedical research collaboration in the areas of mutual interest with Cancer Research being the initiator where the clinical material will be provided by the American Oncology Institute ASCOMS and the Genomics study will be done at the University of Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Manoj Kumar Dhar stated that such kind of a research activity will definitely be beneficial for maintaining good health of society at large.

Dr Pavan Malhotra while deliberating on this historic moment reiterated that the genomic studies will be helpful in identifying the cause of this dreaded disease.

Professor Seema Langer stated that the determination of genetic dysfunction in cancer will help to treat the disease in a more scientific manner.