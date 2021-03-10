JU alongwith Dogra College organises workshop on ‘gender sensitization’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: The Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu, organised a one- day workshop on `Gender sensitization’ here today in collaboration with Dogra College of Education, Bari Brahmana Jammu.

The theme of the workshop was “Gender Sensitization: Need of the Hour”. Dr Naheed Soz, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Women’s Development Corporation was the chief guest of the function while Dr Kavita Suri, Director, Department of Lifelong Learning, JU was the expert speaker of the workshop.

Dr Naheed Soz stressed the need for empowering and giving more respect to women for progress and prosperity of the society and thus achieving financial empowerment. She said that when power is given to women, they will be able to change the society in a harmonious manner with dignity and integrity. She also said that livelihoods were important components for women and there was a need to provide a source of livelihood to the women so that they could have a better life.

“The women must be provided skilled training for self reliance through tailoring, weaving and handicraft work, service sector work, preferably the skill crafts,” added Dr Soz

Dr Kavita Suri said that gender sensitization is the need of the hour and we all must start it from our homes. She discussed in detail the concept of sex, gender and gender sensitization. Student participants expressed their views on the theme and interacted with the expert asking several questions. Dr. Suri discussed the issue with videos, and real life examples from the society.

Prominent among others, present in the workshop, included Dr V K Sharma, Principal, Dogra College of Education; Dr Bela Thakur, Principal, Dogra Degree College; Dr Shefali Sharma, Academic Coordinator, Dogra College of Education; Dr Rewa Khajuria, Department of Lifelong Learning, JU, faculty members and students.